Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones — 136 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on September 17
During the night, the Russian army carried out an air attack with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Rostov and Kursk regions, as well as 172 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • The intensity of the attack on September 16 and 17 highlights the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures.
  • The confirmation by Ukrainian Air Force of the destruction of enemy missiles and UAVs underscores the crucial role of air defense in safeguarding the country's skies.

Russia launched a new attack at 6:00 PM on September 16.

This time, the drones flew from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Chauda — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 100 of them were martyrs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 136 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that missiles and 36 strike UAVs were hit at 13 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 17, 2025

