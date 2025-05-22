Russia attacked Ukraine with over 120 drones at night — how many did air defense shoot down
Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with over 120 drones at night — how many did air defense shoot down

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
On the night of May 22, Russian terrorists launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 drones against Ukraine. Four regions were affected by the shelling.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a coordinated attack on Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 drones on the night of May 22.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force successfully repelled the attack and managed to destroy 112 drones with the help of air defense forces.
  • Multiple regions in Ukraine, including Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv, were impacted by the shelling.

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 120 drones at night

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force, the Russians attacked Ukraine that night:

  • an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Taganrog region of Russia;

  • 128 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and simulator drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimean Chaud.

The following were involved in repelling the air attack:

  • aviation;

  • anti-aircraft missile troops;

  • electronic warfare and unmanned systems units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 11 a.m., air defense (ADF) forces had managed to neutralize a total of 112 drones in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

Among them:

  • 74 — shot down by fire weapons;

  • 38 — location-lost/suppressed electronic warfare without negative consequences.

The following were injured in the shelling:

  • Dnipropetrovsk;

  • Donetsk;

  • Kharkiv;

  • Mykolaiv region.

