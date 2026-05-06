Russia attacked Zaporizhia region with KABs and drones — there are dead and wounded

On the evening of May 6, Russian aircraft bombed Zhoty Kruchi in Zaporizhia region. Vilniansk was also under attack by Russian drones. One person is currently known to have died.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation bombs Zaporizhia region, causing death and injuries in Zhoty Kruchi and Vilniansk.
- An 87-year-old woman tragically died in Zhovta Krucha due to a guided aerial bomb attack.
Russia killed a woman in Zaporizhia region
One person was killed, two were wounded: the enemy attacked the Zaporizhia district, reported the head of the Zaporizhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
The Russians hit Zhovta Krucha with a guided aerial bomb. An 87-year-old woman died in a destroyed private house.
An enemy drone destroyed a private house in Vilnius.
As a result of the attack, women aged 21 and 81 were injured. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance.
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- Додати до обраного
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