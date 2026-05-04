Russian drones hit a church and market in Vilniansk — there are dead and injured
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Ukraine
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Russian drones hit a church and market in Vilniansk — there are dead and injured

Ivan Fedorov
Vilniansk
Читати українською

Russia attacked Vilniansk with drones on the afternoon of May 4. Two people were killed and four injured as a result of the enemy strike on Vilniansk.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a drone attack on Vilniansk, hitting a market and a church, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.
  • The damage included destroyed pavilions, damaged buildings, and fires that were extinguished after the attack.

Russia killed two people in Vilniansk

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians attacked the city with UAVs. They hit the market and the temple. Pavilions were destroyed and nearby buildings were damaged. Fires broke out in the area, which have already been extinguished.

Unfortunately, a couple died: a 51-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

Their 31-year-old son suffered injuries to his lower limbs and is currently under medical supervision.

Three other women were also injured: 32, 36, and 52 years old. They are receiving medical attention.

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