Three people died in Zaporizhia region as a result of nighttime Russian shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Three people died in Zaporizhia region as a result of nighttime Russian shelling

State Emergency Service
Zaporizhia region
Читати українською

In Zaporizhia region, three people were killed, three more were injured, a private house was destroyed, and seven more were damaged as a result of a strike by Russian troops this night.

Points of attention

  • Three individuals lost their lives and three others were injured in Zaporizhia region as a result of nighttime Russian shelling.
  • A 62-year-old man and women aged 26 and 50 were among the casualties of the strike by Russian troops.

Russia killed three people in Zaporizhia region

On January 29, at around midnight, Russian troops struck one of the settlements in the region.

Three people were killed: a 62-year-old man and women aged 26 and 50. A 57-year-old man was injured. Details of the injured are being confirmed.

Seven private homes were damaged and one was destroyed as a result of the impact.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a 100 sq m residential building and a gas pipe fire.

Search and rescue operations

All emergency services are working on the scene, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Later, the department updated the information: "As of 7:00 a.m. on January 29, the number of people injured as a result of Russian shelling of one of the settlements in the region has increased to three."

Emergency rescue operations have now been completed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks Zaporizhia — dozens of people injured
Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled Kherson and Zaporizhia regions — 2 dead and 8 wounded
State Emergency Service
Russians are again attacking the civilian population of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia carried out one of the most massive attacks on Zaporizhia
Ivan Fedorov
Russia's massive attack on Zaporizhia - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?