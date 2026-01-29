Three people died in Zaporizhia region as a result of nighttime Russian shelling

In Zaporizhia region, three people were killed, three more were injured, a private house was destroyed, and seven more were damaged as a result of a strike by Russian troops this night.

Russia killed three people in Zaporizhia region

On January 29, at around midnight, Russian troops struck one of the settlements in the region.

Three people were killed: a 62-year-old man and women aged 26 and 50. A 57-year-old man was injured. Details of the injured are being confirmed. Share

Seven private homes were damaged and one was destroyed as a result of the impact.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a 100 sq m residential building and a gas pipe fire.

Search and rescue operations

All emergency services are working on the scene, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Later, the department updated the information: "As of 7:00 a.m. on January 29, the number of people injured as a result of Russian shelling of one of the settlements in the region has increased to three."

Emergency rescue operations have now been completed.