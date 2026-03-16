Russia attacked Zaporizhia with drones — there are dead and wounded

The enemy attacked a private sector UAV in one of the residential neighborhoods of Zaporizhia on the morning of March 16. At this point, one person is known to have died and three injured.

Russian drones attacked Zaporizhia: there are casualties

Damaged houses: broken windows, damaged roofs and facades.

Initially, one injured woman was reported. She is under medical supervision.

Preliminary information indicates that there are still people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Three people have already been wounded in an enemy attack: the number of victims has increased, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

According to updated information, a 15-year-old girl and a disabled woman were trapped under the rubble.

All the injured are currently under medical supervision.