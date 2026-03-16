Russia attacked Zaporizhia with drones — there are dead and wounded

The enemy attacked a private sector UAV in one of the residential neighborhoods of Zaporizhia on the morning of March 16. At this point, one person is known to have died and three injured.
Points of attention
- Zaporizhia faced a devastating attack by Russian drones, leading to casualties and injuries.
- The damaged houses in the area suffered broken windows, damaged roofs, and facades due to the enemy attack.
- Search and rescue operations are underway as authorities strive to save individuals trapped under rubble from the drone attack.
Russian drones attacked Zaporizhia: there are casualties
Damaged houses: broken windows, damaged roofs and facades.
Initially, one injured woman was reported. She is under medical supervision.
Preliminary information indicates that there are still people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Three people have already been wounded in an enemy attack: the number of victims has increased, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.
According to updated information, a 15-year-old girl and a disabled woman were trapped under the rubble.
All the injured are currently under medical supervision.
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