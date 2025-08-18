Russia attacks Azerbaijani oil depot near Odessa with mortars for the second time

For the second time in a month, on the night of August 18, the Russians struck and destroyed an oil depot of the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR.

Russia destroyed the oil depot of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR in the Odessa

This was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper.

A fire broke out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility and a two-story building in the suburbs of Odessa. Our rescuers quickly extinguished the powerful fire. A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia was involved in extinguishing the fire. Oleg Kiper Head of Odessa Regional Administrative Organization

According to the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

According to MINVAL, the attacked energy facility belongs to the SOCAR company.

According to the Azerbaijani publication, it was a series of direct hits, after which a fire broke out. All tanks, the pumping station building, operator and weighing, technical premises were damaged, and the fence was destroyed. The storage capacity of this oil depot is over 16 thousand cubic meters.

This is the second attack on an Azerbaijani company's oil depot in Ukraine as a result of Russian military actions.

According to Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group, the oil depot was completely destroyed.

Earlier on the night of August 8, 2025, Russia launched a strike with 5 Shahed drones on an oil depot of the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR in the Odessa region, causing a fire and damaging a diesel fuel pipeline.