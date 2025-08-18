Russia attacks Azerbaijani oil depot near Odessa with mortars for the second time
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacks Azerbaijani oil depot near Odessa with mortars for the second time

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa
Читати українською

For the second time in a month, on the night of August 18, the Russians struck and destroyed an oil depot of the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a second attack on the Azerbaijani oil depot near Odessa, resulting in the complete destruction of the facility.
  • The attack caused a fire and significant damage to the infrastructure of the SOCAR oil depot, with no casualties reported.
  • This incident marks the second time in a month that the Russian military targeted an Azerbaijani company's oil depot in Ukraine.

Russia destroyed the oil depot of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR in the Odessa

This was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper.

A fire broke out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility and a two-story building in the suburbs of Odessa. Our rescuers quickly extinguished the powerful fire. A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia was involved in extinguishing the fire.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of Odessa Regional Administrative Organization

According to the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

According to MINVAL, the attacked energy facility belongs to the SOCAR company.

According to the Azerbaijani publication, it was a series of direct hits, after which a fire broke out. All tanks, the pumping station building, operator and weighing, technical premises were damaged, and the fence was destroyed. The storage capacity of this oil depot is over 16 thousand cubic meters.

This is the second attack on an Azerbaijani company's oil depot in Ukraine as a result of Russian military actions.

According to Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group, the oil depot was completely destroyed.

Earlier on the night of August 8, 2025, Russia launched a strike with 5 Shahed drones on an oil depot of the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR in the Odessa region, causing a fire and damaging a diesel fuel pipeline.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, amid Russian attacks on the SOCAR oil depot in the Odessa region and a gas compressor station, signed an order allocating $2 million to the Ministry of Energy to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Odessa and Chernihiv — many injured
State Emergency Service
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Odessa?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked Odessa and Kharkiv — there are casualties
State Emergency Service
What is known about the situation in Odessa?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kramatorsk, Odessa, and Sumy — a child died, many were injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attack on Kramatorsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?