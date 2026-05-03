Russia attacks Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih — 13 casualties

During May 3, Russian looters actively terrorized various regions of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As of the evening, 5 victims were known in Kryvyi Rih and 8 in Dnipro.

Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what are the consequences?

Important details were revealed by the head of the local OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

He officially confirmed that there were 5 victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, including two children.

Two boys, ages 1 and 4, were poisoned by combustion products. One child was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as moderate. Two women, ages 39 and 62, and a 58-year-old man were also injured. They received assistance on the spot and refused hospitalization. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

At 3:42 p.m., it became known that Russian invaders had struck a residential area of Dnipro — a dormitory was hit.

No civilians were injured, as people were in the basement during the attack — they are currently being evacuated.

A little later, Ganzha clarified that the number of victims had increased to 8 people: