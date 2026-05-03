Russia attacks Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih — 13 casualties

During May 3, Russian looters actively terrorized various regions of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As of the evening, 5 victims were known in Kryvyi Rih and 8 in Dnipro.
Points of attention
- People in Dnipro were saved as they sheltered in basements during the attack, emphasizing the importance of preparedness in conflict zones.
- The situation is ongoing, with evacuations and medical care being provided to those affected by the attacks.
Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what are the consequences?
Important details were revealed by the head of the local OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
He officially confirmed that there were 5 victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, including two children.
At 3:42 p.m., it became known that Russian invaders had struck a residential area of Dnipro — a dormitory was hit.
No civilians were injured, as people were in the basement during the attack — they are currently being evacuated.
A little later, Ganzha clarified that the number of victims had increased to 8 people:
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- Додати до обраного
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