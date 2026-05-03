Russia attacks Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih — 13 casualties
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Russia attacks Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih — 13 casualties

Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region - what are the consequences?
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

During May 3, Russian looters actively terrorized various regions of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As of the evening, 5 victims were known in Kryvyi Rih and 8 in Dnipro.

Points of attention

  • People in Dnipro were saved as they sheltered in basements during the attack, emphasizing the importance of preparedness in conflict zones.
  • The situation is ongoing, with evacuations and medical care being provided to those affected by the attacks.

Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region — what are the consequences?

Important details were revealed by the head of the local OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

He officially confirmed that there were 5 victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, including two children.

Two boys, ages 1 and 4, were poisoned by combustion products. One child was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as moderate. Two women, ages 39 and 62, and a 58-year-old man were also injured. They received assistance on the spot and refused hospitalization.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

At 3:42 p.m., it became known that Russian invaders had struck a residential area of Dnipro — a dormitory was hit.

No civilians were injured, as people were in the basement during the attack — they are currently being evacuated.

A little later, Ganzha clarified that the number of victims had increased to 8 people:

Eight people required medical attention after the enemy attack on the Dnipro. Half of them are in hospital. The men, aged 21 and 24, and a 69-year-old woman are in moderate condition. The condition of the 21-year-old woman is assessed by doctors as satisfactory.

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