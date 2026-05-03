SSO revealed details of the destruction of a Russian missile ship
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Ukraine
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SSO revealed details of the destruction of a Russian missile ship

AFU Special Operations Forces
Defeat of "Karakurt" - all the details of the operation
Читати українською

The Russian missile ship "Karakurt", which the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit on May 3 in the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, had a launcher and eight "Caliber" cruise missiles on board with a range of up to 2,000 km.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of 'Karakurt' underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with significant implications for the security and stability of the region.
  • The attack on the Primorsk oil terminal, a vital asset of the Russian state-owned company Transneft, further disrupts the exportation of oil and gas products, impacting the shadow fleet operations in the region.

Defeat of "Karakurt" — all the details of the operation

As reported by the SSO, their Deep-strike units carried out attacks together with the SBU, GUR, SBS, and DPS.

What is important to understand is that the enemy targets were located about 1,000 kilometers from the northern border of Ukraine.

The small missile ship “Karakurt” had a launcher and eight “Caliber” cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km on board. The 67-meter-long ship was also equipped with a sea-based “Pantsir-M” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex.

The SSO draws attention to the fact that the affected ship was designed to conduct naval battles in the coastal zone or on the high seas.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Karakurt was supposed to protect the infrastructure and oil terminal from strikes by Ukrainian drones.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, they were also able to successfully attack the Primorsk oil terminal of the Russian state-owned company Transneft, which is the largest on the Baltic Sea.

All pipelines in the northwestern part of the Russian Federation converge at the terminal, from where oil and gas products are exported by the shadow fleet.

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