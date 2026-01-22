Russia attacks high-rise building in Dnipro with suicide bomber — six injured

The Russians staged a real terror in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the Day of Unity of Ukraine. Kryvyi Rih has been restless since night, and after noon, war criminals struck the Dnieper.
Points of attention
- Russian military staged a terror attack in Dnipro, leaving 6 people injured, including a 14-year-old girl and pensioners.
- The attack occurred on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, adding to the unrest in the region
- Damage to the high-rise building and infrastructure caused by the UAV attack has been reported.
Russia attacked the Dnieper: there are casualties
A UAV attack damaged people's homes in the regional center. Six people are currently known to have been injured.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
Another 16 residents were rescued by emergency responders.
The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih is still unchanged. The aggressor directed a missile and drones at the city. In addition to the two-story building, infrastructure was also damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-