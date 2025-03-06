Russia attacks hotel in Kryvyi Rih with missile — 3 killed, many injured
Russia attacks hotel in Kryvyi Rih with missile — 3 killed, many injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on the evening of March 5 has risen to three, with 31 people injured so far.

Points of attention

  • Three people, including a child, have died and 31 injured in a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • The attack resulted in damage to a hotel, 14 apartment buildings, cars, a post office, cultural institutions, and shops.
  • Rescuers are working tirelessly to clear the rubble and provide aid to those affected by the devastating attack.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Three people died in Kryvyi Rih in a nighttime rocket attack — a man and a woman. Sincere condolences to the families...

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to him, 31 people were injured, including one child. Most of the injured were hospitalized. 14 are in serious condition.

Kryvyi Rih after the Russian missile strike

In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 stores were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih after the Russian missile strike

Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

