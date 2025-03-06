Russia attacks hotel in Kryvyi Rih with missile — 3 killed, many injured

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on the evening of March 5 has risen to three, with 31 people injured so far.
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih: there are casualties
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, 31 people were injured, including one child. Most of the injured were hospitalized. 14 are in serious condition.
In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 stores were damaged.
Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.
