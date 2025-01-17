Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims has increased rapidly

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 14, four of them children.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 14 people, including 4 children, after today's enemy attack.

Four apartment buildings, 17 private homes, three outbuildings, and 11 cars were damaged.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, clarified that the affected children are boys aged 9 and 12 and girls aged 1.5 and 9. The nine-year-old girl has been hospitalized, and doctors assess the patient's condition as relatively satisfactory.

A total of five injured people remain in the hospital. Three are in "serious" condition.

According to representatives of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, three women and a man were killed as a result of the strike by Russian terrorists.

Oleksandr Vilkul clarified that civilians who were in the courtyard of a five-story building at the time of the strike were killed.

Three were hospitalized in serious condition. Two others were treated at the scene. Among the injured are a 22-year-old girl and men aged 34 and 56.