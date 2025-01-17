Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims has increased rapidly

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 14, four of them children.
The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased rapidly
This was reported by the State Emergency Service.
The number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 14 people, including 4 children, after today's enemy attack.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, clarified that the affected children are boys aged 9 and 12 and girls aged 1.5 and 9. The nine-year-old girl has been hospitalized, and doctors assess the patient's condition as relatively satisfactory.
A total of five injured people remain in the hospital. Three are in "serious" condition.
Consequences of Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih
According to representatives of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, three women and a man were killed as a result of the strike by Russian terrorists.
Three were hospitalized in serious condition. Two others were treated at the scene. Among the injured are a 22-year-old girl and men aged 34 and 56.
The strike partially destroyed a four-story building of one of the educational institutions. The missiles also hit an open area. Two apartment buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out on the fourth floor of one of the buildings.
