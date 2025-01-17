According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian terrorist army's strike on Kryvyi Rih has increased to four. At the same time, the number of injured has already reached seven.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian criminal army's strike on Kryvyi Rih?

According to representatives of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, three women and a man were killed as a result of the strike by Russian terrorists.

Oleksandr Vilkul clarified that civilians who were in the courtyard of a five-story building at the time of the strike were killed.

Three people were hospitalized in serious condition. Two others were treated at the scene. The injured include a 22-year-old girl and men aged 34 and 56.

The strike partially destroyed a four-story building of one of the educational institutions. The missiles also hit an open area. Two apartment buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out on the fourth floor of one of the buildings.

What is known about the deaths in the strike on Kryvyi Rih?

According to the SVOI Telegram channel, a man named Igor has already lost two wives since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, as his second wife was killed during today's attack by Russian terrorists on Kryvyi Rih.

In 2022, he buried the mother of his three children in Kherson. Today is his eldest son's birthday, so he and his new wife went to the market to shop. During the impact, the woman was killed by debris in her own car.