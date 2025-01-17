The Russian army hit an educational institution in Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties
The Russian army hit an educational institution in Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Consequences of the attack by the Russian army
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the terrorist army of the Russian Federation struck Kryvyi Rih and hit an educational institution and a residential building. There are dead and wounded as a result of the attack.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army targeted an educational institution and a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, resulting in casualties.
  • Preliminary reports indicate three people were killed and several injured in the attack.
  • Air alerts were declared in the Dnipropetrovsk region and other areas following the assault by the Russian forces.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Kryvyi Rih?

In Kryvyi Rih, an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack, the head of the OVA noted.

He stressed that the air alert in the region continues and urged local residents to take shelter.

According to preliminary information, at least three people were killed and several were injured as a result of the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

An air alert was declared in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in other eastern and southern regions, at 12:11 p.m. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of ballistic missiles from the south.

Later, the military reported high-speed targets moving towards Kryvyi Rih. A series of explosions were heard in the city.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks by the Russian army on Ukraine?

The Air Force command reported that during the night, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched two Iskander ballistic missiles and 50 drones into Ukraine.

It is noted that during the night, the Russian occupiers launched 2 Iskander ballistic missiles from the Rostov region into Ukraine, as well as 50 drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 9 a.m. on January 17, it was confirmed that 33 enemy drones were shot down in the skies over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

Another nine drone simulators were lost in location.

One drone left Ukrainian airspace towards Romania.

