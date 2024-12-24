Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — woman being searched for under the rubble of a house

In Kryvyi Rih, there may be another person under the rubble of a four-story building that was hit by an enemy missile on the afternoon of December 24.

In Kryvyi Rih, a woman is being searched for under the rubble of a house

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to preliminary information, one person is unreachable. This is a woman born in 1951.

At around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih. The missile hit a residential building.

Currently, 15 victims are known, ten of them have been hospitalized. Four are in serious condition. These are women aged 72, 65 and 42. And a 78-year-old man.

At around 8:00 p.m., a woman was pulled from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih after being trapped for 4 hours. She was handed over to doctors, who are providing all necessary medical assistance.

One person died.

Updated at 22:30.

A woman who was considered missing and who previously could be under the rubble of the city destroyed by a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has made contact. She was not at home at the time of the attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A woman who was considered missing has made contact. She was not at home. All persons according to the lists have made contact, rescuers reported.

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased, there is a victim

Another man was pulled from under the rubble of a Kryvyi Rih house destroyed by the Russians.

The doctors did everything they could to resuscitate him, but unfortunately, they couldn't save him.

There may still be people under the ruins, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.