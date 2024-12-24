Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — woman being searched for under the rubble of a house

In Kryvyi Rih, there may be another person under the rubble of a four-story building that was hit by an enemy missile on the afternoon of December 24.
Points of attention
- A woman is being searched for under the rubble of a house in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile strike.
- The missile strike resulted in 15 injured individuals, one fatality, and ongoing rescue efforts to save the trapped woman.
- Rescuers are working tirelessly to locate and save the victims of this tragic incident in Kryvyi Rih.
- Despite efforts by emergency services, one person has lost their life, emphasizing the grave consequences of the missile strike.
- The incident underscores the devastating impact of war on innocent civilians and the urgent need for peace and resolution.
In Kryvyi Rih, a woman is being searched for under the rubble of a house
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to preliminary information, one person is unreachable. This is a woman born in 1951.
At around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih. The missile hit a residential building.
At around 8:00 p.m., a woman was pulled from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih after being trapped for 4 hours. She was handed over to doctors, who are providing all necessary medical assistance.
One person died.
Updated at 22:30.
A woman who was considered missing and who previously could be under the rubble of the city destroyed by a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has made contact. She was not at home at the time of the attack.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased, there is a victim
Another man was pulled from under the rubble of a Kryvyi Rih house destroyed by the Russians.
There may still be people under the ruins, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.
