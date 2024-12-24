Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. The number of casualties has increased, there is a death
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
Читати українською

At around 4:00 p.m. on December 24, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih. As of 7:00 p.m., one man was reported dead and was pulled from the rubble. 11 people were injured, three of them in serious condition.

  • Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, leading to one fatality and several injuries, including three individuals in serious condition.
  • Eleven people were injured in the missile strike, with a 16-year-old girl among those in serious condition, as reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.
  • The rescue operation is ongoing in Kryvyi Rih, with fears of more individuals possibly trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building.
  • The Russian army is suspected of carrying out the strike, targeting a residential building with 'high-precision' ballistic missiles, causing significant damage and casualties.
  • Efforts are underway by emergency services to assist the injured and assess the full extent of the damage caused by the missile strike in Kryvyi Rih.

The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased, there is a victim

Another man was pulled from under the rubble of a Kryvyi Rih house destroyed by the Russians.

Doctors did everything they could to resuscitate him, but unfortunately, they couldn't save him.

There may still be people under the ruins, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Russian missile strike site in Kryvyi Rih

11 people were injured in a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

Three injured in Kryvyi Rih are in serious condition. In total, 11 injured people are known at this moment.

Among the injured is a 16-year-old girl. Lysak also added that seven people were hospitalized.

A rescue operation is underway.

Russian missile strike site in Kryvyi Rih

Russian missile hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih

The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih. A residential building was damaged. The information is being clarified. We are also finding out whether people were injured, — noted Lysak.

Vilkul reported that war criminals from the Russian army carried out the strike with a ballistic missile.

"High-precision" monsters directly hit a 4-story residential building with 32 apartments. We are all already on site, emergency services are working. Unfortunately, we are preparing for difficult news," Vilkul noted.

According to preliminary information, at least five people were injured. Two people were rescued from the rubble.

