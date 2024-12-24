Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. The number of casualties has increased, there is a death

At around 4:00 p.m. on December 24, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih. As of 7:00 p.m., one man was reported dead and was pulled from the rubble. 11 people were injured, three of them in serious condition.
The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased, there is a victim
Another man was pulled from under the rubble of a Kryvyi Rih house destroyed by the Russians.
There may still be people under the ruins, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.
11 people were injured in a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.
Among the injured is a 16-year-old girl. Lysak also added that seven people were hospitalized.
A rescue operation is underway.
Russian missile hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih
Vilkul reported that war criminals from the Russian army carried out the strike with a ballistic missile.
"High-precision" monsters directly hit a 4-story residential building with 32 apartments. We are all already on site, emergency services are working. Unfortunately, we are preparing for difficult news," Vilkul noted.
According to preliminary information, at least five people were injured. Two people were rescued from the rubble.
