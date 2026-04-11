Russia bombed Kramatorsk — 10 people were injured

On the morning of April 11, the Russian army bombed the center of Kramatorsk, injuring 10 people.
Points of attention
- The Russian army conducted a bombing in Kramatorsk, injuring 10 civilians and causing serious damage to high-rise buildings and infrastructure.
- Four FAB-250 bombs were dropped on the center of Kramatorsk, resulting in mine-explosive, craniocerebral injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the victims.
Russian aviation dropped 4 FABs on Kramatorsk: there are injuries
Russian troops launched a strike on Kramatorsk with a FAB-250 with an UMPK module.
Two of the injured are in serious condition.
Apartment buildings and vehicles were damaged.
The final consequences of the attack on the city are being determined.
As noted by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Russian troops dropped four FAB-250s on the center of Kramatorsk at 09:45.
17 high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.
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- Додати до обраного
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