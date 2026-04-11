Russia bombed Kramatorsk — 10 people were injured

On the morning of April 11, the Russian army bombed the center of Kramatorsk, injuring 10 people.

Russian aviation dropped 4 FABs on Kramatorsk: there are injuries

Russian troops launched a strike on Kramatorsk with a FAB-250 with an UMPK module.

Four women aged 29, 31, 43, 47 and men aged 38, 47, 56, 61, 64 and 89 received mine-explosive, craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds. Share

Two of the injured are in serious condition.

Apartment buildings and vehicles were damaged.

The final consequences of the attack on the city are being determined.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings for a war crime (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Share

As noted by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Russian troops dropped four FAB-250s on the center of Kramatorsk at 09:45.