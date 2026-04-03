Russia bombed Kramatorsk again with FABs — 4 people died

This evening, Kramatorsk was subjected to another airstrike by the Russian Federation - four FAB-250s. According to preliminary information, 4 people were killed and there are wounded.
Points of attention
- Kramatorsk was targeted by the Russian Federation with four FAB-250s, resulting in the deaths of 4 people and several injuries.
- Among the victims were a 16-year-old teenager and three adults from different age groups.
- The bombing caused damage to multiple administrative buildings and houses in the area.
Russia bombs Kramatorsk for the second time: 4 dead
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.
At least 2 administrative buildings and numerous houses were damaged. We are determining the final consequences of the shelling.
Later it became known that the number of victims had increased to four: a 16-year-old teenager, women born in 1957 and 1980, and a man born in 1954.
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