Russia bombed Kramatorsk again with FABs — 4 people died
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Ukraine
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Russia bombed Kramatorsk again with FABs — 4 people died

Kramatorsk City Council
Kramatorsk
Читати українською

This evening, Kramatorsk was subjected to another airstrike by the Russian Federation - four FAB-250s. According to preliminary information, 4 people were killed and there are wounded.

Points of attention

  • Kramatorsk was targeted by the Russian Federation with four FAB-250s, resulting in the deaths of 4 people and several injuries.
  • Among the victims were a 16-year-old teenager and three adults from different age groups.
  • The bombing caused damage to multiple administrative buildings and houses in the area.

Russia bombs Kramatorsk for the second time: 4 dead

The Russians attacked the city again with aerial bombs in the evening. Among the wounded was a 16-year-old teenager.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

At least 2 administrative buildings and numerous houses were damaged. We are determining the final consequences of the shelling.

The Russians are destroying everything they can reach. We are carefully documenting their every crime. They will be held accountable for everything!

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased to four: a 16-year-old teenager, women born in 1957 and 1980, and a man born in 1954.

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