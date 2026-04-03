Russia bombed Kramatorsk again with FABs — 4 people died

This evening, Kramatorsk was subjected to another airstrike by the Russian Federation - four FAB-250s. According to preliminary information, 4 people were killed and there are wounded.

Russia bombs Kramatorsk for the second time: 4 dead

The Russians attacked the city again with aerial bombs in the evening. Among the wounded was a 16-year-old teenager. Share

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

At least 2 administrative buildings and numerous houses were damaged. We are determining the final consequences of the shelling.

The Russians are destroying everything they can reach. We are carefully documenting their every crime. They will be held accountable for everything! Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased to four: a 16-year-old teenager, women born in 1957 and 1980, and a man born in 1954.