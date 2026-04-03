Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk — two people killed, some injured

As a result of enemy air bombs dropping on April 3 in Kramatorsk, two people were killed and three were injured.
Points of attention
- Two people were killed and three were injured during a Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk.
- 5 high-rise buildings, a service station, and 5 cars were damaged as a result of the bombing of the city.
- Strikes on residential buildings at this time of day are a conscious choice and targeted tactic of the Russian military.
Russia bombed Kramatorsk: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
According to him, at noon the Russians dropped 5 aerial bombs on the city. 5 high-rise buildings, a service station and 5 cars were damaged. All responsible services are working on the scene.
Strikes on residential buildings in broad daylight are a conscious choice and a targeted tactic by the Russians.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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