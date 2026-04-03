Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk — two people killed, some injured
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Ukraine
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Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk — two people killed, some injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kramatorsk
Читати українською

As a result of enemy air bombs dropping on April 3 in Kramatorsk, two people were killed and three were injured.

Points of attention

  • Two people were killed and three were injured during a Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk.
  • 5 high-rise buildings, a service station, and 5 cars were damaged as a result of the bombing of the city.
  • Strikes on residential buildings at this time of day are a conscious choice and targeted tactic of the Russian military.

Russia bombed Kramatorsk: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

At least 2 people were killed and 3 injured in strikes on Kramatorsk. This information is as of 3:30 p.m.

According to him, at noon the Russians dropped 5 aerial bombs on the city. 5 high-rise buildings, a service station and 5 cars were damaged. All responsible services are working on the scene.

Strikes on residential buildings in broad daylight are a conscious choice and a targeted tactic by the Russians.

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