Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk — two people killed, some injured

As a result of enemy air bombs dropping on April 3 in Kramatorsk, two people were killed and three were injured.

Russia bombed Kramatorsk: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

At least 2 people were killed and 3 injured in strikes on Kramatorsk. This information is as of 3:30 p.m. Share

According to him, at noon the Russians dropped 5 aerial bombs on the city. 5 high-rise buildings, a service station and 5 cars were damaged. All responsible services are working on the scene.