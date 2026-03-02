Russia shelled Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka — 5 people killed
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kramatorsk
Читати українською

In the Donetsk region, five people were killed and 13 others were injured as a result of the morning shelling of Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka on March 2.

5 dead and 13 wounded: Russia shelled Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

At least 5 people were killed and 13 injured as a result of the morning shelling of the Donetsk region... All responsible services are working on the ground. We are carefully documenting all the circumstances of these crimes, and we are providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

He clarified that three people were killed and two more were injured in the morning Russian strike on Kramatorsk.

Druzhkivka was also shelled several times this morning — two people are currently known to have died and 11 injured. Seven high-rise buildings in the city were damaged.

The final information on the consequences of the strikes is being determined, the head of the OVA added.

