The occupying army began to build protective hangars for its own aircraft 300 km from the border with Ukraine.

What is known about Russian attempts to protect its aircraft from Ukrainian missiles and drones

It is noted that the construction of protective hangars by the aggressor country for its aircraft was recorded by satellites at Marinovkau airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, 300 km from the Ukrainian border.

In particular, satellite images show 12 hangar structures that are supposed to protect Su-24 front-line bombers and Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Розбудова між 2022 та 2024 роками pic.twitter.com/9QHfuxSzs8 — MilitaryAviationInUa (@MilAviaUA) May 29, 2024

According to the portal, the Russian occupiers hope that these hangars will protect their aircraft from attacks by Ukrainian attack drones and additional ATACMS missile ammunition.

Also, the hangars will not allow satellites and other optical detection means to know whether the hangar is empty or an aircraft is parked there.

It is not known what materials the hangars are made of currently, but judging by their appearance, they probably have minimal protection against debris.

What is known about Russia's attempts to protect the Crimean bridge

According to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, in his comments to the journalists of the "Pryamiy" TV channel, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has significantly strengthened the protection of the illegally built Crimean bridge.

Although one of the components of the protection of this bridge has already been actually knocked out, it is the surface component. That is, in fact, this bridge is no longer protected from the sea. On the other hand, they greatly increased the air component, Pletenchuk explains. Share

He emphasised that the Russian occupiers could no longer protect the bridge from the sea.

The spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces noted that the Russian Federation's criminal army uses various types of aircraft to protect the bridge.

This is actually a park, apparently, represented by all the machines that are in the possession of the armed forces and the fleet of the Russian Federation. These are several models of Su, starting from the 24th and ending with the latest 35th, and even more. I will say that we saw a very, very rare "beast" in the air. They had one there — "there are no analogues in the world," Pletenchuk emphasised. Share

He explained that destroying such an object as the Crimean Bridge is very difficult.

In addition, the military officer noted doubts about the practicality of destroying the bridge.