The Ministry of Defense stated that the aggressor countries allegedly struck enterprises that develop missile systems and UAVs.
Points of attention
- The Russian Ministry of Defense provided a false explanation for the massive night strike on Ukraine, claiming to have targeted Ukrainian military-industrial complexes developing missile systems and UAVs.
- The strike led to substantial destruction, deaths, and numerous civilian casualties in Ukraine, undermining Russia's alleged justifications for the attack.
Russia cynically called Ukrainian high-rise buildings military facilities
The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a false explanation for the massive strike on Ukraine on the night of September 20, which resulted in significant destruction, deaths, and numerous injuries.
Thus, the Russian military department's summary states that a strike was allegedly carried out on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises responsible for the development of missile systems and UAVs.
At the same time, the Russians stated that the purpose of the strike was allegedly achieved and all designated targets were hit.
As a reminder, a high-rise building in Dnipro was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. In addition, according to local media, enemy missiles hit an ATB warehouse in Dnipro. As a result of the shelling, dozens of people were injured and three were killed.
