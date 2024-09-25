Russia can only be forced to make peace. Zelensky spoke at the UN — video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke at the UN Security Council meeting on September 24. He stated that the Russian Federation is committing an international crime that cannot be justified.

Zelensky made several statements at the UN meeting

We know that some people in the world want to talk to Putin. We know that. Meet, talk, communicate. But what exactly can they hear from him? That he is upset because we are exercising our right to protect our people? Or that he wants to continue the war and terror just so that no one thinks he was wrong. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that from the first second of this war, Russia is doing something that cannot be justified in any way according to the UN Charter, it is committing an international crime.

That is why this war cannot simply "cease". That is why this war cannot be calmed down with talk. Necessary actions. And I am grateful to all the nations that really help in a way that saves the lives of our people, — said Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine is convinced that Putin has violated so many international norms and rules that he will not stop on his own.

Russia can only be forced to make peace. And this is exactly what is needed — to force Russia to make peace as the only aggressor in this war, the only violator of the UN Charter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Just as the UN Charter should work without exception. This is the process that will lead us to peace. To a just peace. Real peace. Peace that will last. We all already know how to achieve it. We have the Peace Formula. We have the UN Charter. And we have all the forces necessary to implement this. All it takes is determination. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

What is known about Zelensky's visit to the USA

On September 22, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in New York to participate in activities within the framework of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

The Future Summit began at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23, at which the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke.

Also on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the bipartisan delegation of the United States Congress. At the meeting, special attention was paid to the Victory Plan.

Zelensky also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.