Russia carried out large-scale shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region — two killed and seven wounded

On the afternoon of March 16, Russian military forces shelled the Zaitsivska community in the Synelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people are currently known to have died and seven injured.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties

Two people died. Seven were injured, including three children.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

A school was damaged, 10 private houses were destroyed. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two people from under the rubble.

Three injured people have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.