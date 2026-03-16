Russia carried out large-scale shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region — two killed and seven wounded
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Ukraine
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Russia carried out large-scale shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region — two killed and seven wounded

Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the afternoon of March 16, Russian military forces shelled the Zaitsivska community in the Synelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people are currently known to have died and seven injured.

Points of attention

  • Russia's military forces conducted a large-scale shelling in the Zaitsivska community of the Dnipropetrovsk region, leading to two confirmed deaths and seven injuries.
  • Among the casualties were three children, with a school being damaged and 10 private homes destroyed in the attack.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties

Two people died. Seven were injured, including three children.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

A school was damaged, 10 private houses were destroyed. Rescuers recovered the bodies of two people from under the rubble.

Three injured people have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis. Among them are girls aged 8 and 17 and a 17-year-old boy.

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