Russia carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure

On the night of October 3, Russian invaders inflicted the largest massive blow on the gas production assets of the Naftogaz Group since the start of the full-scale war on February 24, 2022.

What are the consequences of the Russian attack on Naftogaz?

The enemy struck facilities in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions with 35 missiles at once

What is important to understand is that a significant number of them are ballistic. In addition, the Russians used another 60 drones for the attack.

The Naftogaz press service reports that air defense forces were able to neutralize some of the enemy targets, but not all.

Targeted terror against civilian facilities that provide gas production and preparation, which are used to ensure the normal life of people. No military sense, — the official statement says. Share

The main goal of this largest-scale strike is to disrupt the heating season and leave Ukrainians without the ability to heat their homes in winter.

A significant number of facilities were damaged, some of them truly critical.

Specialists from Naftogaz, the State Emergency Service, and other emergency services are involved in the elimination of the consequences.

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, commented on this matter: