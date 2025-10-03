Russia carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure

What are the consequences of the Russian attack on Naftogaz?
Читати українською
Source:  Naftogaz of Ukraine

On the night of October 3, Russian invaders inflicted the largest massive blow on the gas production assets of the Naftogaz Group since the start of the full-scale war on February 24, 2022.

Points of attention

  • The attack was condemned for targeting civilian facilities essential for maintaining normal life, with no military justification.
  • Efforts are underway to collaborate with partners and mitigate the impact of the strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure and overall situation.

What are the consequences of the Russian attack on Naftogaz?

The enemy struck facilities in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions with 35 missiles at once

What is important to understand is that a significant number of them are ballistic. In addition, the Russians used another 60 drones for the attack.

The Naftogaz press service reports that air defense forces were able to neutralize some of the enemy targets, but not all.

Targeted terror against civilian facilities that provide gas production and preparation, which are used to ensure the normal life of people. No military sense, — the official statement says.

The main goal of this largest-scale strike is to disrupt the heating season and leave Ukrainians without the ability to heat their homes in winter.

A significant number of facilities were damaged, some of them truly critical.

Specialists from Naftogaz, the State Emergency Service, and other emergency services are involved in the elimination of the consequences.

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, commented on this matter:

The elimination of the consequences of the strike is ongoing. We are working with Ukraine's partners to ensure that the response to this strike and its impact on the overall situation is prompt and sufficient. Terror must not achieve its goal anywhere.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv region — 13 thousand domestic animals died
Animals continue to die from Russian attacks
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: One of the largest refineries in Russia, Orsknefteorgsintez, is on fire
Russian Orsknefteorgsintez is on fire
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin military chief hints at Russia's defeat in war against Ukraine
Putin's propagandist admitted that Russia is losing the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?