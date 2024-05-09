Russia claims dozens of houses were damaged in Belgorod, injuries are reported

The Russians announced a new shelling of Belgorod. In particular, victims and damaged houses are reported.

What is known about the shelling of Russian Belgorod?

According to Russian media, at least eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including an 11-year-old child.

In addition, according to the local governor, 19 apartment buildings were damaged and nine cars burned.

In the city, as a result of the shelling, various destructions were found in 34 apartments in 19 apartment buildings, one private residential building and 37 vehicles. In Bilhorod district, in the village of Dubove, roofs were damaged in 4 private residential houses. 3 cars were also damaged, said the Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that they allegedly shot down 15 rockets over the Belgorod region.

The agency reported the destruction of 15 RM70 Vampire missiles and one drone over the Belgorod region, as well as two more UAVs over the Bryansk region and three over the Kursk region.

An oil depot gets fire in Russia after a drone attack on May 9

Russian Telegram channels began to actively spread information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attempted to attack an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Subsequently, the local authorities, in particular the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory, officially confirmed the fact that drones struck the oil depot in Yurovka.

About 6 drones were suppressed, but several fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire started — several tanks were damaged, — says the report of the operational headquarters.

In addition, it is emphasised that 62 people and 20 pieces of equipment have already been involved in extinguishing a large-scale fire.