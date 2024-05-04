Video: Russia reported explosions and casualties in Belgorod

On the afternoon of 4 May, an "explosion" occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod. It could have been caused by a Russian guided aerial bomb.

Explosions in Belgorod on May 4

The so-called explosions were heard in the city between 14:30 and 15:00. Then local Telegram channels began to publish videos and photos of the fire at the site of the explosion.

It is important to note that at the same time Russian troops were attacking Kharkiv.

Later, the governor of Belgorod region, Gladkov, said that "an explosion rang out" in Belgorod.

According to him, "as a result of the explosion, five people were injured. The victims received injuries of varying degrees of severity”. 30 houses and 10 cars were damaged.

Some Telegram channels said that the cause of the explosion could have been a guided aerial bomb that the occupiers wanted to launch in the Kharkiv region.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, in the afternoon the Russians shelled the village of Cherkassy Tyshky with anti-aircraft guns.

Later, the Russian mass media reported on a fire at a substation in the Belgorod region. According to them, it was attacked by a drone.

Drone attacks in Russia

On May 3, a drone attacked the territory of an automobile gas station in Shebekino, Belgorod region of Russia.

As a result of the explosion, a fire started on the gas storage tank.

On May 2, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that it had repelled an attack by drones. According to them, 12 aircraft-type UAVs were "shot down and intercepted":

5 UAVs — in Bryansk region,

3 — in the Krasnodar region,

2 — in the Rostov region,

1 — in the Belgorod region,

1 — in the Kursk region.

In the Oryol region, they said that "during the neutralisation" of the drones, energy facilities were damaged, and there was a violation of the electricity supply to a number of households.

In the Kursk region, due to a drone strike in the village of Ponyri, power lines were damaged, and the settlement was left without electricity.