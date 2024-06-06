Russia continues its offensive on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, AFU General Staff reports

Since the beginning of the day on June 6, 29 clashes have already been recorded. Currently, the situation is tense on two fronts.
Points of attention
- The Russian army continues to conduct attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions with numerous skirmishes.
- Ukrainian defenders have repelled several Russian attacks and are keeping the situation under control
- During the day, the defence forces destroyed a significant amount of Russian equipment: tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
- Battles and defensive measures to stabilise the situation continue in various directions of the front.
The General Staff reported on the situation at the front
As noted, the tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. There, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks; six clashes are still ongoing.
The enemy also became more active in the Kurakhove direction in the Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka areas.
In the Kupiansk direction, an enemy attack continues in Druzhelyubivka. The situation is under control.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked in the Siversk direction once, in Bilohorivka. In the area of Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assaults were not successful; in the area of Ivanivka, the battle is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the situation has been tense since the beginning of the day. The enemy is trying to advance in Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovogo, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. AFU repulsed four enemy attacks without success for them, and six battles are still ongoing. Defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.
The situation is tense in the Kurakhove direction, in the districts of Paraskoviyvka and Krasnohorivka, where two clashes are ongoing. The Defense Forces control the situation.
Since the beginning of the day, there have already been five clashes in the Vremivske direction in Urozhaine and Novodarivka. AFU repelled three attacks without success by the enemy, and fighting was ongoing in Urozhaine.
In the Prydniprovskyy direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack in the Krynkyarea.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 7,828 (+22) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,076 (+40) units;
artillery systems — 13,433 (+48) units;
MLRS — 13433 (+48) units;
air defence equipment — 831 (+1) units;
aircraft — 357 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 10,846 (+41) units;
cruise missiles — 2,270 units;
warships/boats — 27 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,360 (+63) units;
special equipment — 2230 (+7) units.
