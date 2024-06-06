Russia continues its offensive on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, AFU General Staff reports

In the Kupiansk direction, an enemy attack continues in Druzhelyubivka. The situation is under control.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked in the Siversk direction once, in Bilohorivka. In the area of Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assaults were not successful; in the area of Ivanivka, the battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the situation has been tense since the beginning of the day. The enemy is trying to advance in Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovogo, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. AFU repulsed four enemy attacks without success for them, and six battles are still ongoing. Defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhove direction , in the districts of Paraskoviyvka and Krasnohorivka, where two clashes are ongoing. The Defense Forces control the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, there have already been five clashes in the Vremivske direction in Urozhaine and Novodarivka. AFU repelled three attacks without success by the enemy, and fighting was ongoing in Urozhaine.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack in the Krynkyarea.