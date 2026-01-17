Russia continues to terrorize Sumy region with drones — three injured

As a result of a UAV strike on Sumy on January 17, two people were injured, and a man was wounded in the Sumy community.

Three people were injured in Sumy region due to Russian drone attacks

This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

Two people were injured in a drone strike in the Zarichny district of Sumy, including a 77-year-old woman, who was hospitalized.

25 windows were damaged in three adjacent high-rise buildings and one private house.