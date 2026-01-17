Russia continues to terrorize Sumy region with drones — three injured
Russia continues to terrorize Sumy region with drones — three injured

Sumy OVA
Sumy region
As a result of a UAV strike on Sumy on January 17, two people were injured, and a man was wounded in the Sumy community.

Points of attention

  • Two people were injured in drone attacks on Sumy, a third victim in the Sumy community.
  • As a result of the UAV strikes, 25 windows in neighboring houses were damaged, and a 77-year-old woman was injured.
  • An attack was registered near a store in the Bytytsky Starostyn district, and a civilian was injured.

Three people were injured in Sumy region due to Russian drone attacks

This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

Two people were injured in a drone strike in the Zarichny district of Sumy, including a 77-year-old woman, who was hospitalized.

25 windows were damaged in three adjacent high-rise buildings and one private house.

A shooting near a store was reported in the Bytytsky Starostyn district. A 23-year-old civilian was injured. He has been hospitalized.

What is happening in Sumy region?

