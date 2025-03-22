Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of striking civilian targets in Russia amid the fact that the occupiers do not stop terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Russia cynically promised to continue aerial terror of Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova threatened Ukraine on March 22 with new strikes on civilian infrastructure because Kyiv was allegedly attacking peaceful Russian facilities.

Despite the US-initiated agreement not to strike energy infrastructure facilities, which Kyiv supposedly officially supported, the Nazi regime's treacherous attacks on Russian territory continue, Zakharova falsely stated.

On March 19, an oil depot in the Kuban was hit, and on March 21, the Sudzha gas metering station in the Kursk region. In addition, there have been other barbaric cases of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deliberately targeting residential buildings and social institutions, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry cynically stated.

It is obvious that with such antics, Kyiv is once again demonstrating its complete inability to negotiate, as well as its lack of desire to achieve peace. As in 2022, provocations have once again been launched with the aim of disrupting the negotiation process. Share

Zakharova brazenly warned Ukraine that “the Russian side reserves the right to respond, including a symmetrical one.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously stated that the Russians themselves struck the gas pipeline in Sudzh, in order to later blame Ukraine. This is part of the Kremlin's discrediting campaign to create fakes and mislead the world community. The Russians, in turn, do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Ukraine with drone and missile attacks, in particular, aimed at energy facilities, for a single day.

As stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has already demonstrated at all levels that it has no intention of ceasing fire, violating the agreements from the first minutes.