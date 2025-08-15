Russia cynically lies about its non-involvement in the shelling of Sumy and the Dnipro

The Russian government said that its troops allegedly did not attack Sumy and the Dnipro today, August 15. It accused Ukraine of provocation.

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of provocation

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

The department wrote that Ukraine allegedly fabricated the attacks to "create a negative media backdrop with the aim of disrupting the upcoming Russian-American talks in Anchorage."

The Russian Armed Forces did not carry out any strikes on the city of Sumy or other cities, the Russian Ministry of Defense cynically reported.

As a reminder, on August 15, the Russian occupiers struck the Dnipro suburbs with ballistic missiles in the afternoon. A minibus was damaged.

As of now, one person is known to have died and one person has been injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Shortly after the attack on the Dnieper, the Russians attacked Sumy. This time, an enemy drone hit the central market.

According to current data, there are no deaths or injuries as a result of the attack.

Against this background, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Russians are killing even on the day of Putin's talks with Trump. At the same time, there are no signals that Russia is ready to end the war.