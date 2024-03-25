Russia declares Ukraine destroyed Russia's reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs"

As a result of the attack of Ukrainian troops on the occupied Crimea peninsula on March 24, the reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" was damaged.

What is known about the defeat of the Russian Armed Forces ship "Ivan Khurs"

According to Russian media, on the night of March 23-24, 18 rockets were launched over Sevastopol. The Russians were able to shoot down 11 of them.

It is noted that the ship "Ivan Khurs" was hit by two missiles at once. Currently, there is no information about the victims.

The military base on Rudneva Str, the "Azov" and "Yamal" large landing ships and the "Ivan Hurs" reconnaissance ship were damaged. According to ASTRA sources, "Ivan Khurs" was hit by two missiles at once. It is not known about the victims, the publication writes. Share

It is not the first strike on this ship. In May 2023, the Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" was damaged. Ukrainian surface drone "Magura" hunted him for several hours. At that time, the Russian reconnaissance ship was carrying out a mission 120 kilometres northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.

"Ivan Khurs" is a Russian medium reconnaissance ship of the near, far sea and ocean zones. The first serial and one of the two ships of project 18280.. The tasks of the ship include providing communications and managing the fleet, conducting EW and radio reconnaissance, monitoring the components of the American anti-missile defence system.

AFU hit the Russian ships "Yamal" and "Azov" in Crimea with missiles

On the morning of March 24, the AFU General Staff announced a successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol.

Ukrainian forces powerfully struck several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, including the leading communications centre and large landing ships, "Yamal" (156) and "Azov" (151).

According to the data of the OSINTtechnical project, he has information about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the central communications centre of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.