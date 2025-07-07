Russia directed drones at the TRC in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia — Ground Forces
On the morning of July 7, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhia with drone strikes. The CCC buildings in both cities were hit.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces conducted drone strikes on TRC buildings in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia, targeting the regional TRC and SP centers.
  • Multiple injuries were reported in both cities as a result of the attacks, with the aim of disrupting the mobilization process in Ukraine.
  • The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the drone strikes, emphasizing Russia's intention to interfere with the ongoing operations.

Russia attacked the TRC in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Regional territorial procurement centers were hit — hits were recorded at the facilities.

As reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, drones hit the building of the Kharkiv Regional CCC and SP (completion and social support center), as well as the adjacent territory.

At least three people were injured in the attack.

The Land Forces stated that the enemy wants to disrupt the mobilization process with such shelling.

In Zaporizhia, a drone strike was recorded near the regional TRC, resulting in the injury of one serviceman.

Russia has struck the TRC in Ukraine three times in the past week. In addition to Kremenchuk, there were also "arrivals" to the TRC territory in Poltava and Kryvyi Rih.

