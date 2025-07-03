Russian occupiers hit the TCC building in Poltava with mortars — there are dead and injured

On the morning of July 3, Russian troops attacked the buildings of the Trade Center in Poltava with Shahed attack drones. It is reported that there are 2 dead and more than 10 injured.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked the Trade Center in Poltava with Shahed attack drones, resulting in 2 fatalities and more than 10 injuries.
- The assault caused damage to civilian infrastructure in Poltava, impacting both public and private buildings.
Russia attacked the TCC building in Poltava with shaheeds: there are casualties
This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Also, due to another hit, near the Poltava Regional CCC and SP, a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building.
Unfortunately, there are dead and injured, including civilians. Emergency services are working on the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified and will be reported later.
Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava OVA, later reported that 2 townspeople were killed and 14 people were injured.
Kohut urged citizens to take shelter during an air raid alert.