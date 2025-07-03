Russian occupiers hit the TCC building in Poltava with mortars — there are dead and injured
Russian occupiers hit the TCC building in Poltava with mortars — there are dead and injured

On the morning of July 3, Russian troops attacked the buildings of the Trade Center in Poltava with Shahed attack drones. It is reported that there are 2 dead and more than 10 injured.

Russia attacked the TCC building in Poltava with shaheeds: there are casualties

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, July 3, at around 9:00 a.m., the enemy struck the city of Poltava. As a result of one of the hits, a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava United City CCC and SP.

Also, due to another hit, near the Poltava Regional CCC and SP, a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building.

Unfortunately, there are dead and injured, including civilians. Emergency services are working on the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified and will be reported later.

Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava OVA, later reported that 2 townspeople were killed and 14 people were injured.

On July 3, the enemy struck the Poltava community. As a result, a fire broke out at the scene. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, two people were killed and 11 were injured. An emergency response headquarters was deployed at the scene. All necessary services are working.

Kohut urged citizens to take shelter during an air raid alert.

