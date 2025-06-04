Russia hits Ukrainian army training unit in Poltava region with missiles — some injured
Ukraine
Russia hits Ukrainian army training unit in Poltava region with missiles — some injured

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
missiles
On June 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units in the Poltava region. This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Poltava region, resulting in injuries to servicemen.
  • Strict adherence to safety protocols and preventive measures prevented tragic consequences during the attack, emphasizing the importance of constant vigilance.
  • Injured servicemen are receiving necessary medical care for a speedy recovery, while a special commission has been established to investigate the incident and assign responsibility.

Russia attacked a training unit of the AFU in the Poltava region

Thanks to timely and carefully thought-out security measures designed to protect the lives and health of servicemen in the face of the constant threat of missile and air attacks by the aggressor on the rear areas, the worst was avoided.

A set of preventive actions, including dispersal of personnel, use of shelters, and adherence to safety protocols during an air raid alert, saved the lives of servicemen who were at the training ground performing training tasks at the time of the strike.

Unfortunately, there are injured. All victims are being promptly provided with all necessary qualified medical care in specialized medical facilities. Doctors are doing everything possible for their speedy recovery.

A special commission has been established to investigate the circumstances of the incident in detail and assess the damage caused. The results of the investigation will be made public after its work is completed.

This case once again emphasizes the importance of constant vigilance, strict adherence to safety rules, and readiness for any scenarios in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

