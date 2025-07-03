On July 3, two military personnel of the city and regional CCC and SAPO in Poltava were injured as a result of a drone strike on the territory of the city and regional CCC and SAPO and two female employees of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia strikes Poltava: there are injured soldiers

This was announced by the spokesman for the command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vitaliy Sarantsev, on the air of "Suspilne.Studio".

There were two hits: one of them on the territory of the Poltava city CCC and SP, the second on the territory of the Poltava regional CCC and SP. Both military facilities are located in a fairly dense urban area. Share

Sarantsev noted that, as a result, many civilians who were near administrative buildings were among the victims. Among the victims were 2 military personnel of the Central Military District and 2 female employees of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who worked there.

We will report later whether there are any military personnel among the dead. There is a threat of repeated strikes.

The spokesman also added that in this way Russia is purposefully trying to disrupt the mobilization process in Ukraine. According to him, in recent days the enemy has begun practicing such strikes precisely for this purpose.

At the same time, he emphasized that it would be impossible to stop the mobilization, so it was too early to "uncork the champagne" for the Russian military and their supporters.

On the morning of July 3, the Russians attacked Poltava with drones, and as a result of hitting the building of the Poltava United City CCC and SP, a fire broke out, killing 2 people and injuring 11 more.