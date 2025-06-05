Two people died as a result of the Russian strike on the Poltava region on June 4

According to updated information from the Ground Forces, doctors were unable to save the lives of two people who were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the territory of one of the Ground Forces training units in the Poltava region on June 4.

Two people killed in Poltava region as a result of a Russian missile strike

This was reported in a comment to the Ukrainian Press by the Head of the Communications Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev.

Unfortunately, they could not be saved. They died while receiving medical care.

This information was also confirmed by the acting head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut.

According to updated information from the Land Forces, doctors, unfortunately, were unable to save the lives of two people who were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the training ground. Sincere condolences to the family and friends. Eternal memory to the deceased.

Let us recall that on June 4, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces in the Poltava region.

The command reported that there were injuries as a result of the strike.

It was noted that at the time of the attack, the servicemen were at the training ground and performing training tasks. At the same time, thanks to timely security measures taken, in particular, the dispersal of personnel, the use of shelters, and compliance with air raid protocols, a large number of casualties were prevented.