Russia dropped 14,670 KABs on Ukraine in winter
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the 3 months of winter, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 14,670 KABs, 738 missiles, and almost 19,000 strike drones, most of which are Russian-Iranian "shaheeds".

  • Zelenskyy's plea for increased pressure on Russia reveals the grim reality faced by Ukrainians living under constant threat and violence for years.
  • Despite the immense challenges and continuous assaults, Ukraine's resolve remains steadfast, showing the world the resilience of its people in the face of adversity.

The President once again reminded the world that Ukrainians have been living under thousands of Russian strikes with various types of weapons every day for over 4 years.

He also clarified that during the last week of winter, the enemy used more than 1,720 strike drones, almost 1,300 guided aerial bombs, and more than 100 missiles of various types to attack civilians.

But despite everything, Ukrainians survived this difficult winter, when Russia did not even try to find an excuse for its brutal attacks on civilian critical infrastructure. Over the three months of the winter, the Russians launched more than 14,670 KABs, 738 missiles and almost 19 thousand strike drones, most of which are Russian-Iranian “Shaheeds”, against our people. These are the same drones that the Iranian regime is now launching against countries in the Middle East.

Against this background, the head of state once again called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia.

According to the Ukrainian leader, when the United States has enough determination, even the bloodiest dictators will eventually pay for their crimes.

