Russia dropped 14,670 KABs on Ukraine in winter

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the 3 months of winter, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 14,670 KABs, 738 missiles, and almost 19,000 strike drones, most of which are Russian-Iranian "shaheeds".
Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror
The President once again reminded the world that Ukrainians have been living under thousands of Russian strikes with various types of weapons every day for over 4 years.
He also clarified that during the last week of winter, the enemy used more than 1,720 strike drones, almost 1,300 guided aerial bombs, and more than 100 missiles of various types to attack civilians.
Against this background, the head of state once again called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia.
According to the Ukrainian leader, when the United States has enough determination, even the bloodiest dictators will eventually pay for their crimes.
