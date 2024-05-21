Russia facing labour shortage caused by war against Ukraine, British intelligence reports

On the territory of Russia, because of the war against Ukraine, the labor obligation can be returned.
Russia faces labour shortage due to the war against Ukraine
As noted in summary, Russia is experiencing a labour shortage, becoming a severe problem in some industries.
According to Izvestia, there will be a shortage of 4.8 million workers in 2023. For example, the Russian transport and logistics industry failed to fill 25% of truck driver vacancies in 2023.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 20 May 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 20, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/oRBdFqrDXx #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Hi8DHsp60O
According to British intelligence, the labour shortage was caused, at least in part, by Russia's war against Ukraine, which led to the mobilisation of a portion of the working population and the emigration of some skilled professionals seeking to avoid the draft. Labor shortages have recently been exacerbated by restrictions on migrant employment following the March 22, 2024 ISIS-K terrorist incident in Moscow.
Due to the labour shortage, a group of Russian parliamentarians is considering possible amendments to the Russian Labor Code.
The report said that if passed, it would mean that surplus labour could be moved under state supervision to a workplace with a labour shortage.
What is known about the Russian army's losses during the day
It is noted that the current and total losses of the Russian army amounted to:
personnel — 493 690 (+1 400) people;
tanks — 7,590 (+14) units;
armoured combat vehicles — 14,665 (+35) units;
artillery systems — 12 737 (+50) units.
MLRS — 1076 (+2) units;
air defence ініеуьі — 807 (+4) units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 10,236 (+81);
cruise missiles — 2,205 (+1);
warships — 27 (+1) units;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 17 311 (+60) units;
special equipment — 2079 (+2).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-