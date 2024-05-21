Russia facing labour shortage caused by war against Ukraine, British intelligence reports

On the territory of Russia, because of the war against Ukraine, the labor obligation can be returned.

Russia faces labour shortage due to the war against Ukraine

As noted in summary, Russia is experiencing a labour shortage, becoming a severe problem in some industries.

According to Izvestia, there will be a shortage of 4.8 million workers in 2023. For example, the Russian transport and logistics industry failed to fill 25% of truck driver vacancies in 2023.

According to British intelligence, the labour shortage was caused, at least in part, by Russia's war against Ukraine, which led to the mobilisation of a portion of the working population and the emigration of some skilled professionals seeking to avoid the draft. Labor shortages have recently been exacerbated by restrictions on migrant employment following the March 22, 2024 ISIS-K terrorist incident in Moscow.

Due to the labour shortage, a group of Russian parliamentarians is considering possible amendments to the Russian Labor Code.

The report said that if passed, it would mean that surplus labour could be moved under state supervision to a workplace with a labour shortage.

Relocations will be temporary and employees will only be transferred with their consent. However, although this is not compulsory, it is a potential step towards the mobilisation of the workforce, the British Ministry of Defence notes. Share

