The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, announced another resounding failure of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation on the international stage.

New serious problems have appeared in Russia at the UN

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Russian Federation was not elected to one of the six main bodies of the UN — the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Today (July 1 — ed.), the 26th round of voting took place, in which Russia could not be elected to ECOSOC, one of the six main bodies of the UN. Dmytro Kuleba Ukrainian MFA chief

As the Ukrainian diplomat notes, this vote was another vivid confirmation that no one wants to see international criminals in international bodies.

What is important to understand is that ECOSOC is the main body for coordinating the economic activities of the UN and specialized institutions related to the UN.

ISW warns about Russia's plans in the UN Security Council

According to American analysts, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation will use the one-month rotating chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to project power and influence in the international system.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that on July 1, for the first time since April 2023, Russia took over the one-month rotating presidency of the UN Security Council

Moreover, in this way they actively tried to create the conditions for the future chairmanship of the UN Security Council.