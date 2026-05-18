Russia fired a missile at a Chinese vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters

On the night of May 18, Russian troops attacked a Chinese merchant ship that was in Ukrainian territorial waters.

Russia attacked a Chinese merchant ship in the Black Sea

This was stated by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

According to him, the Russian occupiers used a Shahed attack drone for the attack.

I wonder what motivated the Russians when they decided to use the "Shaheed" to target a Chinese merchant ship in our sea tonight.

He clarified that no one was injured as a result of the impact.

There were no casualties, but this is something new. Share

He also ironically commented on the incident, adding: "A monstrous mistake has occurred, comrades?"