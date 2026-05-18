Russia fired a missile at a Chinese vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters

On the night of May 18, Russian troops attacked a Chinese merchant ship that was in Ukrainian territorial waters.
Points of attention
- Russian forces fired a missile at a Chinese merchant ship in Ukrainian territorial waters, using a Shahed attack drone for the attack.
- No casualties were reported during the incident, but it raised concerns about the safety of civilian ships in the Black Sea region amidst ongoing conflicts.
Russia attacked a Chinese merchant ship in the Black Sea
This was stated by the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk.
According to him, the Russian occupiers used a Shahed attack drone for the attack.
I wonder what motivated the Russians when they decided to use the "Shaheed" to target a Chinese merchant ship in our sea tonight.
He clarified that no one was injured as a result of the impact.
He also ironically commented on the incident, adding: "A monstrous mistake has occurred, comrades?"
Russian forces regularly attack civilian ships operating in the Black Sea and heading to Ukrainian ports. For example, on the morning of May 5, the occupiers launched a drone strike on the port of Odessa. As a result of the attack, a civilian foreign vessel flying the flag of the Cook Islands was damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-