Russia found a cynical justification for its massive shelling of Ukraine
Ukraine
Russia found a cynical justification for its massive shelling of Ukraine

Kharkiv
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian Defense Ministry cynically acknowledged the strikes on Ukraine and Kyiv on the night of October 22, as well as the aerial terror with missiles and drones, which continued for several hours into the morning.

Points of attention

  • Russia cynically justified the massive shelling of Ukraine as an attack on energy facilities, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure.
  • The Russian Defense Ministry boasted about achieving its objectives by hitting designated targets in Ukraine with precision weapons, including hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and drones.
  • The strikes on Ukraine were portrayed as a response to alleged terrorist attacks, further escalating the tension between the two countries.

Russia cynically called the terror of civilian Ukraine an “attack on energy facilities”

This is what the Russian Defense Ministry is boasting about.

The objectives of the strike were achieved, all designated targets were hit, the aggressor country's Defense Ministry reported.

At the same time, Russia announced a massive strike only on the energy infrastructure, which, in their words, ensures "the operation of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex."

The Ministry of Defense also justified the enemy's brutal attacks on Ukraine, which resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian civilians and the injury of many people, including children.

According to the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry, the massive attack was carried out in response to alleged "terrorist attacks by Ukraine" on civilian objects on Russian territory.

Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range, ground-based and air-based precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, as well as strike drones, against energy infrastructure facilities that ensure the operation of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex.

Recall that on the night of October 22, the Russian Federation launched more than 400 drones and missiles into Ukraine. Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Poltava, Odessa, and Zaporizhia were the most affected by the shelling. We already know about the victims and injured, the destruction of residential buildings, critical and civilian infrastructure. Power outages in the regions and the capital, water supply disruptions.

For example, in the Kyiv region, the consequences of the attack were tragic: in the Brovary district, four people died, including two children. Two more people were injured. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

