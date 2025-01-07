Russia has already lost over 800,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 800,010 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,970 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9710 (+10) units;

armored combat vehicles — 20,189 (+25) units;

artillery systems — 21,710 (+45) units;

MLRS — 1260 (+2) units;

air defense systems — 1038 (+4) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 331 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,708 (+83) units;

cruise missiles — 3014 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 33,226 (+170) units;

special equipment — 3681 units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 218 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times. They tried to advance near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Terni, Yampolivka, Zarechny, and Makiivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Stupochok.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks near Shcherbinivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Ukrainka, Yasenovo, Novoelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, and Pokrovsk.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on the positions of our troops near Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhiv, and Dachny.

In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 13 offensive actions against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Konstantinopol, Yantarny, Dachny, and Konstantinopolske.