Russia has attacked Ukraine with about 1,250 aerial bombs in the last week

Over the past week, Russia has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Ukraine, dropping over a thousand aerial bombs and hundreds of strike drones.

Zelenskyy announced the number of aerial bombs and drones that Russia launched over Ukraine in a week

As reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the last seven days alone, Ukraine has been subjected to large-scale attacks using various types of weapons.

In particular, Russian troops fired about 1,250 aerial bombs, over 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types.

The President emphasized that Ukraine continues to strengthen its defenses, while calling on international partners for further support to repel enemy attacks.

Long-range is important. Sanctions are important. Lowering the price of oil is important. The main thing is to do everything in unity and resolutely protect life. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Air Force announced details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, enemy drones were launched from five directions in the territory of the Russian Federation: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses have destroyed 50 strike drones and other types of drones. Another nine simulator drones were lost in the air without any negative consequences. Currently, one drone remains in the air.

Air defense systems operated in eight regions: Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi.