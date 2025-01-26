Russia has attacked Ukraine with about 1,250 aerial bombs in the last week

Over the past week, Russia has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Ukraine, dropping over a thousand aerial bombs and hundreds of strike drones.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has suffered over 1,250 air strikes by Russia in the past week.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the scale of the attacks and called for international support.
- The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 50 enemy strike drones and drones.
- Ukraine continues to strengthen its defense and calls for unity in protecting the lives of its citizens.
- Anti-aircraft systems operated in eight regions of Ukraine to protect against enemy attacks.
Zelenskyy announced the number of aerial bombs and drones that Russia launched over Ukraine in a week
As reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the last seven days alone, Ukraine has been subjected to large-scale attacks using various types of weapons.
In particular, Russian troops fired about 1,250 aerial bombs, over 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of various types.
The President emphasized that Ukraine continues to strengthen its defenses, while calling on international partners for further support to repel enemy attacks.
The Air Force announced details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, enemy drones were launched from five directions in the territory of the Russian Federation: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses have destroyed 50 strike drones and other types of drones. Another nine simulator drones were lost in the air without any negative consequences. Currently, one drone remains in the air.
Air defense systems operated in eight regions: Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi.
