Russia has changed its tactics for launching missile strikes on Ukraine — expert explains

The Russian military has once again changed the tactics of missile attacks. They are now planning them so that the missiles fly at low altitudes.

Russia launches missile strikes on Ukraine in a new way

This opinion was expressed by aviation expert Konstantin Kryvolap.

The missiles are launched very low. That is, the Russians have already learned to plan these missions, they have learned to plan them effectively, understanding everything in terms of altitude. Share

The expert noted that due to the lack of Saab 340 long-range radar detection aircraft and tethered balloons as radars that can see at the same distance as these aircraft, the number of cruise missiles destroyed is now significantly lower than usual.

We are used to the fact that it is no less than 80-85% (shot down - ed.), we generally think that we should destroy about 90%. But here the situation is complicated by the fact that the Russians have begun to concentrate strikes on specific targets. If the missiles used to be dispersed, now they are flying concentratedly.

The expert reported that the Russians are using Iskanders and KN-23s for these attacks, and have also resumed use of the S-300, which had been absent for a long time.

In addition, according to Kryvolap, the occupiers are trying to use the stealth of the Su-57 and the Kh-69 missile to "stealthily, quietly, under this noise, violence, flights, and incursions, and strike with these missiles." Share

He noted that out of eight such missiles launched, only one was shot down.

Everything else, so to speak, came. These are not the most powerful missiles, but they are quite accurate. And it should be noted that almost all cruise missiles entered through the east. Nothing to the south, nothing to the north. And it is clear that this was done so that the air defense systems that we have in that direction would be overloaded. Well, this is the specifics of today's attack.

Last night, Russian terrorists launched another massive attack against Ukraine, using missiles and drones. In total, the enemy launched 261 airstrikes.