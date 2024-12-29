Russia has dropped over 700 aerial bombs on Ukraine in the last week

Russia continues its intense shelling of Ukraine. In the last week alone, the occupiers have carried out over 700 attacks using bombs, drones, and missiles.

Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian cities and communities are under constant attack. Even on Christmas Eve, Russia launched a large-scale air attack.

This week, Russia used more than 370 strike drones, about 280 guided aerial bombs, and 80 missiles of various types. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State emphasized that such terrorist acts can only be stopped through joint efforts.

"I am sincerely grateful to our defenders, who save the lives of Ukrainians every day, as well as to international partners who understand the importance of the prompt supply of air defense equipment. This not only saves lives, but also brings a just peace closer," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

Air defense forces shot down 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the enemy fired six S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region at the Kursk and Sumy regions.

In addition, the occupiers attacked with 10 "Shahed" kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups successfully shot down 9 attack drones, including "Shahed" and other models.