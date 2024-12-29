Russia has dropped over 700 aerial bombs on Ukraine in the last week

Russia continues its intense shelling of Ukraine. In the last week alone, the occupiers have carried out over 700 attacks using bombs, drones, and missiles.
Points of attention
- Over the past week, Russia has carried out more than 700 attacks using aerial bombs, drones, and missiles towards Ukraine.
- The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of joint efforts to stop Russia's terrorist actions in the east of the country.
- In total, the enemy launched 6 S-300/S-400 guided missiles and 10 kamikaze drones, 9 of which were successfully shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces.
- International partners have identified the importance of the prompt supply of air defense equipment to Ukraine in the fight against the occupiers.
- The situation in the east of the country remains tense, but the Ukrainian military continues to offer worthy resistance and defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian cities and communities are under constant attack. Even on Christmas Eve, Russia launched a large-scale air attack.
The Head of State emphasized that such terrorist acts can only be stopped through joint efforts.
Air defense forces shot down 9 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the enemy fired six S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region at the Kursk and Sumy regions.
In addition, the occupiers attacked with 10 "Shahed" kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched from temporarily occupied Crimea.
Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups successfully shot down 9 attack drones, including "Shahed" and other models.
All were destroyed in the sky over the Mykolaiv region.
