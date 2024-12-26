Russian occupiers used a drone to attack a house in Chasovoe Yar, killing two people

Two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of a strike by a Russian invaders' FPV drone on a multi-story building in Chasovye Yar, Donetsk region, on December 26.
Points of attention
- Two people were killed and two injured in an attack by Russian occupiers' FPV drone on a multi-story building in Chasovoe Yar, Donetsk region.
- The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident and sharing updates on the tragic event.
- At least 5 people have reportedly died in the shelling of Chasovoe Yar, with victims ranging in age from 24 to 38.
- The indiscriminate attacks by the Russian army on civilian areas are considered war crimes, raising concerns about the safety of the residents in conflict zones.
- The use of drones in warfare highlights the evolving tactics of modern warfare, presenting new challenges for international law and human rights protection.
The occupiers hit Chasovy Yar with a drone
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Two men, aged 60 and 64, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.
Russian occupiers once again shelled Chasiv Yar
The head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, reported on a new war crime by the Russian army.
At least 5 people have died in the shelling of Chasovy Yar. The Russians shelled the town this morning, with shells hitting a private house and a high-rise building, an official statement said.
In addition, Vadym Filashkin clarified that the victims of the Russian shelling were men aged 24 to 38.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-