Russian occupiers used a drone to attack a house in Chasovoe Yar, killing two people

Two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of a strike by a Russian invaders' FPV drone on a multi-story building in Chasovye Yar, Donetsk region, on December 26.

The occupiers hit Chasovy Yar with a drone

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On December 26, 2024, the occupation forces struck the town of Chasiv Yar using an FPV drone. A residential area was hit.

Two men, aged 60 and 64, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Two townspeople, aged 27 and 55, were also injured. They were diagnosed with limb injuries. One of the injured was hospitalized.

Russian occupiers once again shelled Chasiv Yar

The head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, reported on a new war crime by the Russian army.

At least 5 people have died in the shelling of Chasovy Yar. The Russians shelled the town this morning, with shells hitting a private house and a high-rise building, an official statement said.

In addition, Vadym Filashkin clarified that the victims of the Russian shelling were men aged 24 to 38.