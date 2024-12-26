Russian occupiers used a drone to attack a house in Chasovoe Yar, killing two people
Ukraine
Russian occupiers used a drone to attack a house in Chasovoe Yar, killing two people

Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Chasovy Yar
Two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of a strike by a Russian invaders' FPV drone on a multi-story building in Chasovye Yar, Donetsk region, on December 26.

  • Two people were killed and two injured in an attack by Russian occupiers' FPV drone on a multi-story building in Chasovoe Yar, Donetsk region.
  • The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident and sharing updates on the tragic event.
  • At least 5 people have reportedly died in the shelling of Chasovoe Yar, with victims ranging in age from 24 to 38.
  • The indiscriminate attacks by the Russian army on civilian areas are considered war crimes, raising concerns about the safety of the residents in conflict zones.
  • The use of drones in warfare highlights the evolving tactics of modern warfare, presenting new challenges for international law and human rights protection.

The occupiers hit Chasovy Yar with a drone

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On December 26, 2024, the occupation forces struck the town of Chasiv Yar using an FPV drone. A residential area was hit.

Two men, aged 60 and 64, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Two townspeople, aged 27 and 55, were also injured. They were diagnosed with limb injuries. One of the injured was hospitalized.

Russian occupiers once again shelled Chasiv Yar

The head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, reported on a new war crime by the Russian army.

At least 5 people have died in the shelling of Chasovy Yar. The Russians shelled the town this morning, with shells hitting a private house and a high-rise building, an official statement said.

In addition, Vadym Filashkin clarified that the victims of the Russian shelling were men aged 24 to 38.

