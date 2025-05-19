Russia has increased its military presence near the border with Finland — what are the threats

Russia is actively increasing its military presence near the Finnish border. Satellite images show large-scale construction of new infrastructure, including fighter shelters, warehouses and field camps.

Russia could attack Finland in 2030

The images show dozens of new tents in Kamianets-Podilskyi, less than 40 miles from Finland, as well as renewed activity at the air bases in Murmansk and Olena, located in the Arctic.

In these areas, which until recently were semi-conserved, the regular presence of helicopters, airplanes, and equipment is now recorded.

According to analysts, the Russians are expanding their brigades to division level — which could mean an increase in the number of troops in the region by thousands.

Finnish military intelligence believes that after the high-intensity phase of the war in Ukraine ends, Russia will focus resources on the northern direction.

"It will be a much higher number of troops," said Brigadier General Pekka Turunen, Director of Finnish Defense Intelligence. Share

NATO confirms that Moscow's activity is of strategic importance. The border with Finland, which joined the Alliance two years ago, is now NATO's longest point of contact with Russia — over 1,300 km.

NATO believes that the north could become a new hot spot.

In response to Russian moves, Finland and the United States have held large-scale Arctic exercises, with maneuvers in forests and ski combat training. The likely adversary is Russia.

The Finnish military says it has about five years before Russian forces reach a level capable of posing a direct threat. But they are convinced it is only a matter of time.

Such Kremlin activity signals a long-term strategy after the end of the war in Ukraine — a return to focus on confrontation with NATO and strengthening its positions in the Arctic.