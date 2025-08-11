Russia has intensified air attacks on southern Ukraine several times
Russia has intensified air attacks on southern Ukraine several times

a missile
Source:  Ukrinform

In southern Ukraine, a record number of strikes by Russian kamikaze drones, artillery, and aircraft have been recorded over the past few days.

Russia scales up shelling of southern Ukraine

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces "South" Vladislav Voloshyn.

Over the past 24 hours, a "record" number of kamikaze drone attacks was recorded — 715 strikes. In Kherson — 365 and in Zaporizhia — 342. In addition, the largest number of artillery attacks in recent times was recorded — 263 with the use of 1,250 ammunition.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to him, the Russian occupiers have increased the number of uses of FPV drones by 30% and the number of uses of unguided aircraft missiles by 24%. Also, over the past three days, the enemy has significantly increased the number of FPV drones.

For example, yesterday there were 670 (FPV drones — ed.), this day there were already 715, and before that we counted about 370-400.

He informed that 57 attacks on settlements were also recorded — the largest number in recent times.

Seven (shellings — ed.) on Nikopol with the use of artillery, FPV drones, drones for reset. On Kherson alone — 10 shellings, five — artillery, and a settlement like Vyshchetarasivka in Zaporizhia — 19 shellings in total. The enemy has increased its activity in the southern direction, in particular, yesterday it struck Zaporizhia with adjusted aerial bombs — hitting the bus station and the medical university clinic, two dozen people were injured as a result of this strike. There are casualties among the civilian population in Kherson, Nikopol, and Vyshchetarasivka.

He emphasized that the Russians have begun more active combat activities in the south and this morning carried out air strikes using unguided aircraft missiles.

Today, (the enemy — ed.) struck Stepnohirsk with five adjusted aerial bombs and used 20 unguided aerial missiles on the settlements of Prydniprovskyi and Antonivka on the right bank of the Dnieper.

