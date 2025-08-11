Russia has intensified air attacks on southern Ukraine several times

In southern Ukraine, a record number of strikes by Russian kamikaze drones, artillery, and aircraft have been recorded over the past few days.
Russia scales up shelling of southern Ukraine
This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces "South" Vladislav Voloshyn.
According to him, the Russian occupiers have increased the number of uses of FPV drones by 30% and the number of uses of unguided aircraft missiles by 24%. Also, over the past three days, the enemy has significantly increased the number of FPV drones.
He informed that 57 attacks on settlements were also recorded — the largest number in recent times.
Seven (shellings — ed.) on Nikopol with the use of artillery, FPV drones, drones for reset. On Kherson alone — 10 shellings, five — artillery, and a settlement like Vyshchetarasivka in Zaporizhia — 19 shellings in total. The enemy has increased its activity in the southern direction, in particular, yesterday it struck Zaporizhia with adjusted aerial bombs — hitting the bus station and the medical university clinic, two dozen people were injured as a result of this strike. There are casualties among the civilian population in Kherson, Nikopol, and Vyshchetarasivka.
He emphasized that the Russians have begun more active combat activities in the south and this morning carried out air strikes using unguided aircraft missiles.
