Russian shelling caused another blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The strike by the occupiers caused a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko announced.

Another act of nuclear terror by the Russians: blackout at the ZNPP

The enemy struck the power line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with the unified power system of Ukraine.

This line allows us to support our own needs to ensure the level of radiation safety.

Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the ZNPP has already experienced a complete blackout 8 times and has repeatedly found itself on the verge of a blackout.

As a result of the Russian strike on the territory of Ukraine, the last power transmission line that powered the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Ukrainian power system was damaged, - Energoatom.

Due to the complete blackout, Zaporizhzhia NPP switched to power from diesel generators.