Russian shelling caused another blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The strike by the occupiers caused a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko announced.
Points of attention
- Russian shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP caused another blackout, endangering radiation safety.
- The strike by the occupiers threatens the stability of the nuclear power plant and raises concerns about radiation safety.
Another act of nuclear terror by the Russians: blackout at the ZNPP
The enemy struck the power line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with the unified power system of Ukraine.
Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the ZNPP has already experienced a complete blackout 8 times and has repeatedly found itself on the verge of a blackout.
As a result of the Russian strike on the territory of Ukraine, the last power transmission line that powered the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Ukrainian power system was damaged, - Energoatom.
Due to the complete blackout, Zaporizhzhia NPP switched to power from diesel generators.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-